Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Polk County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to

3 inches.

* WHERE…Polk County.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&