Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Polk County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to
3 inches.
* WHERE…Polk County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&