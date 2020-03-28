Rainy and windy today, thunder possible

While rain will not be constant throughout the day, it will likely come in two batches, with the heaviest Saturday afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.5" to 1" for most, with isolated higher totals possible in areas that see heavier downpours. Gusty winds will also be a concern throughout the weekend.

This low pressure system will also bring the chance for severe storms to our south on Saturday. The bulls-eye for potential widespread severe weather will be over Illinois, where a severe weather outbreak is likely with multiple tornadoes is possible.

In the Chippewa Valley, the risk is much lower. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather extending into parts of Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties, with increasing risk farther south. A few of these storms have the potential to develop hail or gusty winds. In the Eau Claire area, there will be a small chance to hear some rumbles of thunder.

There is the potential for some mixing on the back end of this system Saturday night into Sunday, but the greatest potential for that appears to be to our north and west. There is still the potential for some shifts in the forecast as this gets closer.

Conditions will improve by Monday, when sunshine returns to the forecast with temperatures in the upper 50s possible.