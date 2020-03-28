 Skip to Content

Man dies after starting brush fire

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - An 86-year-old man from Whitehall died Friday night after a brush fire caused his clothes to catch fire.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the fire occurred Friday afternoon in Whitehall.

Officials said the man had started a brush fire, when his clothes caught on fire. From there, the flames spread to a nearby barn, which also caught fire.

The victim, who's name is not being released at this time, was flown to Regents Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

