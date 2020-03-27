WQOW Business Guide

(WQOW) - With the governor ordering all non-essential businesses to close a lot of people have been asking what is still open. Here is a list of businesses that remain open.

Eau Claire

Livea Weight Control Center

4112 Oakwood Hills Pkwy

Eau Claire, WI 54701

715-602-0614

livea.com

Curbside pick up or mail delivery of products, video consultations and ongoing team assistance by phone or virtual support. See website for hours.

Bed, Bath & Drapery Shop

3475 E Hamilton Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

715-839-9000

bedbathanddrapery.com

Curbside drop off and pick up for repairs of shades. By appointment.

Auto King

2211 Birch St.

Eau Claire, WI 54703

715-834-2277

autokingec.com

Full sales department

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Poquette, Donnellan & Schlewitz

306 S. Barstow St. #110

Eau Claire, WI 54701

715-834-2996

poquettelaw.com

Offering all current services

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nicolet Law Office

402 Graham Ave #305

Eau Claire, WI 54701

888-215-0521

nicoletlaw.com

Offering all current services

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suppz

2151 Eastridge Center

Eau Claire, WI 54701

715-598-1565

suppz.com

Full sales on supplements, CBD and immune support products

Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Menards

Eau Claire East - 715-832-3344

Eau Claire West - 715-830-0011

Rice Lake - 715-236-2100

menards.com

All Departments Open

Monday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Potter Agency

Eau Claire - 715-552-3511

Rice Lake - 715-234-4887

potteragencyllc.com

All agents available by phone

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eau Claire Lawn Equipment

2612 S. Hastings Way

Eau Claire, WI 54701

715-834-7118

www.eclawn.com

Open for business by phone, email, and appointment, responding to customers’ essential needs for parts, equipment, and service by email and phone.

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m

Call 715-834-7118 or email: jason@eclawn.com

Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital

4616 Commerce Valley Road

Eau Claire, WI 54701

715-835-0112

www.oakwoodhillsanimalhospital.com

Monday - Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m

Friday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m

Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

If your pet has a simple medical problem we might be able to triage by phone. If things are more complex, or a simple treatment has not helped we will need to schedule an appointment. We are not performing routine surgeries or exams for wellness care, unless Rabies vaccination is overdue or due within the next 30 days. If your pet is in the building for rabies purposes, we can do other services (like the exam, other vaccines, and wellness laboratory testing (fecals, tick-screens, other blood testing) that are important. We are able to fill prescriptions or special diets for pick up with at least 24 hours notice, or you can order from our online store. At this time we are not allowing clients in the building but will take your pet inside for services needed, and communicate by phone with the doctor or technician.

Pet Food Plus

2819 E. Hamilton Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

715-835-5733

http://www.petfoodpluseauclaire.com/

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m daily

Even though we are happy to be staying open we are strongly encouraging customers to use our curbside order/pickup option. Curbside order/pickup is available for all in-stock items. Call us at 715-835-5733 between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm, tell us your order, pay over the phone, and tell us what time you’ll be coming to pick up your order. To support the continued need for proper social distancing you’ll find your curbside order located in one of our specifically numbered spaces easily accessible so you can pick up your products when you arrive.

Royal Credit Union

800-341-9911

rcu.org

Eau Claire Downtown

Eau Claire North

Eau Claire Southwest

Eau Claire West

Eau Claire South

Chippewa Falls Downtown

Menomonie East

Menomonie North

Rice Lake

Drive-up, online, mobile app, outdoor ATMs

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley

1005 Oxford Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703

715-514-5115

https://www.facebook.com/bgcmenomoniecenter/

https://www.facebook.com/BGCLundaCenter/

https://www.facebook.com/bgcchippewafalls/

https://www.facebook.com/eauclairebgc/

https://www.facebook.com/BGCGreaterChippewaValley/?modal=admin_todo_tou

http://cvclubs.org/

For all 4 of our centers we are offering some online resources and activities to do at home to keep engages both physically and academically. We will be continuing to do this during this crisis time.

Chippewa Falls

Klinger Farm Market

12756 132nd Street

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

715-288-6348

https://klingerfarmmarket.com/

https://www.facebook.com/klingerfarmmarket/

Open Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appel Chiropractic

2863 S. Prairie View Road

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

715-720-9911

appelchiropractic.com

Open for all chiropractic services including weight loss

Open Monday-Friday (See website for exact hours)

Tractor Central

Chippewa Falls - 715-723-8400

Cameron - 715-234-4240

Durand - 715-672-8915

Granton - 715-238-7886

Menomonie - 715-235-4203

Mondovi - 715-926-3891

Sheldon - 715-452-5195

tractorcentral.com

Open for all sales and service

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

