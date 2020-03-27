WQOW Business Guide

WQOW Business GuideNew
(WQOW) - With the governor ordering all non-essential businesses to close a lot of people have been asking what is still open. Here is a list of businesses that remain open.
Eau Claire
Livea Weight Control Center
4112 Oakwood Hills Pkwy
Eau Claire, WI 54701
715-602-0614
livea.com
Curbside pick up or mail delivery of products, video consultations and ongoing team assistance by phone or virtual support. See website for hours.
Bed, Bath & Drapery Shop
3475 E Hamilton Ave.
Eau Claire, WI 54701
715-839-9000
bedbathanddrapery.com
Curbside drop off and pick up for repairs of shades. By appointment.
Auto King
2211 Birch St.
Eau Claire, WI 54703
715-834-2277
autokingec.com
Full sales department
Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Poquette, Donnellan & Schlewitz
306 S. Barstow St. #110
Eau Claire, WI 54701
715-834-2996
poquettelaw.com
Offering all current services
Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nicolet Law Office
402 Graham Ave #305
Eau Claire, WI 54701
888-215-0521
nicoletlaw.com
Offering all current services
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Suppz
2151 Eastridge Center
Eau Claire, WI 54701
715-598-1565
suppz.com
Full sales on supplements, CBD and immune support products
Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Menards
Eau Claire East - 715-832-3344
Eau Claire West - 715-830-0011
Rice Lake - 715-236-2100
menards.com
All Departments Open
Monday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Potter Agency
Eau Claire - 715-552-3511
Rice Lake - 715-234-4887
potteragencyllc.com
All agents available by phone
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Eau Claire Lawn Equipment
2612 S. Hastings Way
Eau Claire, WI 54701
715-834-7118
www.eclawn.com
Open for business by phone, email, and appointment, responding to customers’ essential needs for parts, equipment, and service by email and phone.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m
Call 715-834-7118 or email: jason@eclawn.com
Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital
4616 Commerce Valley Road
Eau Claire, WI 54701
715-835-0112
www.oakwoodhillsanimalhospital.com
Monday - Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m
Friday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m
Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If your pet has a simple medical problem we might be able to triage by phone. If things are more complex, or a simple treatment has not helped we will need to schedule an appointment. We are not performing routine surgeries or exams for wellness care, unless Rabies vaccination is overdue or due within the next 30 days. If your pet is in the building for rabies purposes, we can do other services (like the exam, other vaccines, and wellness laboratory testing (fecals, tick-screens, other blood testing) that are important. We are able to fill prescriptions or special diets for pick up with at least 24 hours notice, or you can order from our online store. At this time we are not allowing clients in the building but will take your pet inside for services needed, and communicate by phone with the doctor or technician.
Pet Food Plus
2819 E. Hamilton Ave.
Eau Claire, WI 54701
715-835-5733
http://www.petfoodpluseauclaire.com/
Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m daily
Even though we are happy to be staying open we are strongly encouraging customers to use our curbside order/pickup option. Curbside order/pickup is available for all in-stock items. Call us at 715-835-5733 between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm, tell us your order, pay over the phone, and tell us what time you’ll be coming to pick up your order. To support the continued need for proper social distancing you’ll find your curbside order located in one of our specifically numbered spaces easily accessible so you can pick up your products when you arrive.
Royal Credit Union
800-341-9911
rcu.org
Eau Claire Downtown
Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Southwest
Eau Claire West
Eau Claire South
Chippewa Falls Downtown
Menomonie East
Menomonie North
Rice Lake
Drive-up, online, mobile app, outdoor ATMs
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley
1005 Oxford Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703
715-514-5115
https://www.facebook.com/bgcmenomoniecenter/
https://www.facebook.com/BGCLundaCenter/
https://www.facebook.com/bgcchippewafalls/
https://www.facebook.com/eauclairebgc/
https://www.facebook.com/BGCGreaterChippewaValley/?modal=admin_todo_tou
http://cvclubs.org/
For all 4 of our centers we are offering some online resources and activities to do at home to keep engages both physically and academically. We will be continuing to do this during this crisis time.
Chippewa Falls
Klinger Farm Market
12756 132nd Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
715-288-6348
https://klingerfarmmarket.com/
https://www.facebook.com/klingerfarmmarket/
Open Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appel Chiropractic
2863 S. Prairie View Road
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
715-720-9911
appelchiropractic.com
Open for all chiropractic services including weight loss
Open Monday-Friday (See website for exact hours)
Tractor Central
Chippewa Falls - 715-723-8400
Cameron - 715-234-4240
Durand - 715-672-8915
Granton - 715-238-7886
Menomonie - 715-235-4203
Mondovi - 715-926-3891
Sheldon - 715-452-5195
tractorcentral.com
Open for all sales and service
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
