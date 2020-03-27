Sojourner House moving to temporary shelter during COVID-19 crisis

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Starting Saturday, Sojourner House will be temporarily be operating under a new roof.

In an effort to increase social distancing, the Sojourner House will be utilizing Hobbs Ice Center at 915 Menomonie Street.

For the first couple of nights, adult men and women experiencing homelessness will be asked to meet at the Sojourner House at 5:30 p.m. They will be transported to Hobbs.

Starting Monday, March 30, guests will be asked to report directly to Hobbs.

Hours of operation will be 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sojourner House is also asking for volunteers. If you are interested you are asked to call Clare Nelson at 715-450-1457.