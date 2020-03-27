Sheriff identifies man killed in Pepin Co. house fire

Pepin County (WQOW) - We now know the name of the man who was killed in a house fire in Pepin County earlier in the week.

Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener said just after 2 a.m. Wednesday authorities responded to a call of a fire at a home on County Road N in Arkansaw.

Sheriff Wener said James Ressel, 69, died in the fire along with his dog.

Two other people in the house, Dru Ressel, 21, and Gaohmong Xiong, 18, were able to make it out of the fire.

Wener said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Now, there is a GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fire.

The fund was set up by Dru Ressel who lost his father in the fire.

Ressel said they need help buying back basic needs and to have a funeral.