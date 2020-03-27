Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Another sex offender will be calling Eau Claire home by the end of the month.

According to Eau Claire police, Daniel Ybarra, 37, will be released to the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire on March 31.

He was convicted of two counts of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in June of 2006 in Eau Claire County.

Conditions of Ybarra's release include - lifetime on the sex offender registry, comply with sex offender rules, be on electronic monitoring, and no unsupervised contact with minors.

If you have any questions or issues you are asked to contact DOC supervisor Mike Felton at 715-450-2883.