Poll workers fear for their safety during April’s election

MADISON (WKOW) - As growing concerns continue over the state still planning to host an in-person election during the coronavirus outbreak, many of those worried about their safety are poll workers.

For over a decade, Mala Mcghee has volunteered to work at the polls in Iowa County. She said it’s her passion especially politics, but now her excitement to volunteer on election day is losing steam because of COVID-19.

"I never thought I’d see this in my time but this kind of thing really scares me,” said Mcghee who volunteers in the Town of Moscow.

For a majority of poll workers they're retired, in their 60's or 70's and health experts said this age group is among some of the most vulnerable to the virus.

It took Mcghee some time, but after much consideration, she’s deciding to sit this election out.

“Even if we have a line of 10 people, how are we going to keep everyone safe from the germs?” she said. “We have a touch screen, we will have to wipe down every time... are we supposed to have people bring their own pen?”

Mcghee is not alone, hundreds of poll workers are worried calling on the governor and legislature to postpone the election to another date.

Her concerns come as the city of Green Bay filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday arguing fears over the virus have driven poll workers to quit and the city can’t hold in-person elections while maintaining social distancing.

The governor and top Republican leaders said they don’t support moving the April 7th election day, instead, they are encouraging municipalities to enact curbside voting and urging people to request an absentee by-mail.

The governor also says delaying the election could leave local offices vacant as most terms for local offices expire in mid-April.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and four registered Wisconsin voters filed the lawsuit seeking to protect the rights of self-quarantining voters who cannot obtain a witness signature on their mail-in ballot during the COVID-19.