New: 1/2 of Chippewa County residents with COVID-19 half not traveled out of the area

Chippewa County (WQOW) -Another person in Chippewa County has tested positive for COVID-19 and now county health officials are investigating whether community spread is happening.

According to public health director Angie Weideman, four people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Chippewa County. That is up from just one person two days ago.

Of the four people, Weideman said two of them are over the age of 55 and two are under 30.

Weideman also said two of the four did not travel out of the area which led News 18 to ask whether community spread is taking place in Chippewa County.

Weideman said they are not saying that right now because the cases are still under investigation.

She said all four of the patients are at home and doing well. Public health staff members check in daily to see how they are doing.

The four positive tests in Chippewa County are among more than 200 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. No word on how many of those tests have come back negative and how many are still pending.