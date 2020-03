Lucky Lou is absolutely adorable. Her coat is soft and pretty. She is a very sweet girl, very loveable.

She was transferred in from Texas. She is spayed, 6 months old, and about 23 pounds.

She would make a great playmate for other dogs. She just loves to have a lot of fun. She would also be a great addition to any family.

Again her name is Lucky Lou. She's at the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.