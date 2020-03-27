Gray, gloomy, windy and rainy for the weekend; severe storms likely to the south

Get outside and burn off some energy Friday because this weekend you'll be stuck inside.

While not a complete washout, Saturday we'll see plenty of rain and it won't end until Sunday morning/afternoon.

Friday temperatures will surge into the upper 50's as warmer air moves in ahead of a developing surface low near the western Rockies. Clouds will start to form and sweep across the area late, but the rain will likely hold off until overnight.

Scattered showers will be possible, especially south, through Saturday morning. We'll get a break from the rain through midday before more rain showers with some thunder is possible for Saturday evening.

The severe weather risk is low for the Chippewa Valley but there is a level 1 and level 2 risk for a few severe storms in southern Wisconsin. This means a few isolated cells could become severe with strong winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 4, moderate risk, for severe storms in northern Illinois. That means a severe weather outbreak is likely with multiple tornadoes possible and the chance for a few of those to be significant.

Lastly, this system wants to wrap very cold temperatures into the mix for Sunday morning. This may be enough to produce some snow. Similar to Wednesday's system, it will highly depend on how cold the temperatures get throughout the upper levels of the atmosphere, and how soon they can cool the entire layer of moisture. We'll track these chances through the weekend.

We'll likely see anywhere from 0.5'' to 1'' of widespread rainfall through the weekend and winds will be gusty upwards of 30+ mph both Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks quiet with a few warmer days and minimal precipitation chances.