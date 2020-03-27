Fund, T-shirt to support Chippewa Valley artists

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is home to many artists but right now they are struggling as events are canceled and many cannot sell their work.

So, Ambient Inks in Eau Claire has launched an artist-relief fund to help them out.

At last check, the fund already had roughly $11,000. Donate here.

Along with the fund, Ambient Inks is selling a Chippewa Valley artist relief T-shirt. Buy the shirt here

The shirts are $30 and 100% of the proceeds go to the relief fund.