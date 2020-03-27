Former UW-Eau Claire student helps develop COVID-19 test

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A UW-Eau Claire graduate is helping those who have taken a COVID-19 test get their results sooner.

Sarah Lassila, who earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the university in 2005, is a test supervisor at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. As soon as the coronavirus pandemic came to the U.S., her team got to work. In a matter of weeks they developed a test that can detect the virus that causes COVID-19, and give patients results in less than 24 hours.

"We were up for the challenge," says Lassila. "We had already started looking into the specifics of developing an assay, knowing that perhaps something like this could be coming to fruition. It feels very rewarding, I would have to say, to think that you're part of this. You see the samples coming into the lab to be tested, and you know that you were part of it."

Her team is now focused on expanding their test to reach more clinics.