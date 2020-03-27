Eau Claire native Bresser leaves mark on Blugolds’ program

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team looked prime for a frozen four run in the NCAA tournament. But after a sudden stop to their season due to the coronavirus pandemic, their title hopes came to an end.

"We got off the ice, and started seeing some of the news about the NHL shutting down and stuff like that, says senior forward Jake Bresser. "As much as we didn't want to think about it, we kind of figured that we were next."

The Blugolds had received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, making their first appearance since they won the national title back in 2013. They were supposed to host a quarterfinal game on March 21, but the sudden news ended their postseason run short.

"My senior year I finally made it to the tournament, and I was pretty excited. The rest of the seniors were too, and even those young guys who were going to experience it for the first time," Bresser says. "Just got it pulled out from under us, and we can't really do anything about it. But it definitely caught us by surprise."

For Bresser though, what a senior season it was to go out on. He led the Blugolds with 16 goals and 17 assists this season, including a plus/minus of +33 while on the ice. He also secured a spot on the AHCA All-America First-Team, joining his teammate junior goalie Zach Dyment. Add those accolades to winning a high school state title with Eau Claire Memorial back in 2013, and it's been quite the ride for Bresser.

"You always think about my last game. In that case it was our last practice, and we didn't even know that we weren't having an opportunity to play a game. So that was definitely an extra dagger," says Bresser. "Obviously it sucks how it ended coming out of nowhere, but overall it was so much fun. Four years of high school here, I had a lot of good memories there. They're a big hockey community, and growing up I got to experience all the positives of that. It was just the complete package for me, and I don't regret it one bit."

Bresser finished his college career with 30 goals and 42 assists. The Blugolds finished the season 22-4-2 overall.