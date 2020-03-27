Community supports family that lost dad and home in a fire in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW) - On Sunday, March 22, a fire in Dunn County took a home - and a life.

"When it first happened, we were all heavy-hearted. We didn't know what to do," said Seng Lor, Vue Lor's son.

On the afternoon of March 22, a fire at the Lor family home claimed the life of their 53-year-old dad, Vue Lor.

"He was a great person," said Seng. "He was loved by many. He has a lot of friends. He is really outgoing, always welcomed everyone."

His daughter Sheng Lor says even though her dad was blind, his love for his 23 grandchildren was eye-opening.

"He loved his grandkids," said Sheng. "He always gave them candy, and they know he always had candy in his pocket."

Lor's six adult children lost not only their father, but their childhood home of 17 years.

"That house, we have a lot of memories," said Sheng. "We did everything there, relatives, even strangers. We did wedding ceremonies, graduation events. We have a lot of memories in that house. We grew up in that house. It's really hard to forget."

The tragedy has left Lor's wife Nancy, his son Kong, daughter-in-law Lee, and four grandchildren without a place to live. But people from the Chippewa Valley and across the country jumped at the chance to help them get back on their feet.

"With all the donations and help from the community and all the love and support, it gave us a good start on healing," said Seng.

Within less than a week, the Lor family's GoFundMe page garnered nearly $24,000 from more than 500 donors.

"They have donated a lot of stuff that wasn't even on the list. I'm so grateful. I'm just speechless for their warm heart, for their willingness to help during this really tough time," said Sheng.

The family told News 18 that Lor's wife and 13-month-old grandson are recovering well at the hospital. His three other grandchildren who were in the house fire are back with the rest of the family.

The family is also grateful for the firefighters, their neighbor Jeffrey, and two other people who helped the grandchildren and Nancy escape the fire.

If you'd like to support the Lor's, read what they still need on their GoFundMe page.