Chippewa Valley residents spread positivity and fun amid pandemic

(WQOW) - Chippewa Valley residents are standing together to help spread some positivity and a few laughs during Governor Tony Evers' Safer-at-Home order.

Bear Hunt

The story we brought you earlier this week, is spreading to other Eau Claire neighborhoods.

It's called a bear hunt! Residents who want to participate, place a stuffed animal bear in their window for kids and families to find while out on a walk. Along with Hoyem Acres, Princeton Valley, Eastside Hill and Shawtown are joining in on the fun.

Related Story: Eau Claire residents start neighborhood ‘bear hunt’ for kids

Courtesy: Diane Melnyk, Princeton Valley Neighborhood

#FrontPorchChallenge

Meanwhile, an Eau Claire couple is having some fun from their front porch! Deborah and Doug Wessel are keeping busy with what they are calling the Front Porch Challenge.







Courtesy: Deborah Wessel

Positive Chalk Messages

In Cadott, these sidewalk chalk messages are making all the difference. A viewer sent in these and said the messages sure bring a little joy to their small community.