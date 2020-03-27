Chippewa Valley Free Clinic makes changes to follow Safer-at-Home order

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Those who utilize the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic will notice they're making some changes to their services to best follow the governor's Safer-at-Home order.

The clinic is taking steps to keep as many patients, staff and volunteers at home as possible which means asking many volunteers, especially those who are high-risk or over 60, to stay out of the clinic until further notice.



The clinic is also mailing medications to patients to avoid contact between people.



At this time, walk-in clinics are still available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but most appointments are being moved to telehealth.

"Almost overnight, we tried to convert as many things as we could to telemedicine," said the clinic's medical director, Dr. Lori Whitis. "So, we are doing routine follow up appointments over the phone, or we have a video program as well."

The clinic is not equipped to test for COVID-19 at this time, and patients who may present symptoms are referred to other community resources to get proper care.



Dr. Whitis said any patients with questions can still call their clinic to speak with a nurse.