BREAKING: House passes historic recovery bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the sprawling, $2.2 trillion relief bill after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday. President Donald Trump is eager to sign it into law.

Congress moved quickly on delivering the massive, unprecedented legislation to speed help to individuals and businesses as the coronavirus pandemic takes a devastating toll on the U.S. economy and a health care system straining to keep up.

The relief can hardly come soon enough.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economy "may well be in recession" already and the government has reported a 3.3 million burst of weekly jobless claims, more than four times the previous record.

