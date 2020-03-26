Sanitation workers take extra precautions against COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sanitation workers in Eau Claire are adjusting their daily routines to try and stay healthy while handling other people's trash during the pandemic.

Boxx Sanitation in Eau Claire is having drivers use personal protective masks and gloves while on their routes and handling garbage. Those drivers now no longer enter their offices at the beginning and end of the day.



Workers also use a mixture of alcohol and water to spray down the inside of their garbage trucks at the end of the day, to wash away any lingering germs.



Boxx Sanitation's owner, Josh Boxx, is also asking customers to sanitize the handles and lids of their garbage bins, and to make sure to bag up their garbage before throwing it in the bin.

"We are asking the customers to please bag the trash so that there are no loose items," said Boxx. "No Kleenexes that are loose, no toilet paper that's loose. No household items that may have come in contact with folks who are infected with the disease."



Boxx added that being a garbage hauler is already a dangerous job, so any effort from the public to make it safer is a great help.