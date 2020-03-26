Refilling the rain gauge this weekend

Wednesday's system dropped over a half an inch of rain across the Chippewa Valley, with Eau Claire reporting 0.52'' of rain at the regional airport and 0.56'' at WQOW on the south side.

Thursday will be dry comparatively but there is still a chance to see some isolated showers in the afternoon. Two surface lows are strung out over Kansas and west into the Rockies.

They'll organize a weak wave for late Thursday which will cause some light rain showers to pass through the Coulee Region. Some of those may get as far north as I-94, but most of the rain will stay south.

Temperatures will climb back to near average and there may be some times of sunshine through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south from 3 to 12 mph.

Friday will remain mostly dry as well before the aforementioned lows organize into a nice little spring storm. This will bring with it another good wave of moisture late Friday through Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts looks to be in the realm of 0.75'' to 1.25''+ over the weekend. This would be close to double of what we saw Wednesday if we verify on the higher end. There may be a wintry mix or some light snow possible too Sunday morning, but it depends if temperatures will get cold enough.