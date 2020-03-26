Public schools foundation offers relief to ECASD families

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local foundation is asking for donations to help students and families in the Eau Claire School District.

The Eau Claire Public School Foundation is raising money to help support family needs when transitioning to remote learning.

“The cornerstone of what we do at ECPSF is provide grant funding to support ECASD’s greatest needs and educator innovation,” said Sarah French, ECPSF executive director. “We are thrilled to be able to continue to support our teachers’ innovation and creativity in these uncertain times.”

The foundation's 'district-wide greatest needs fund generally helps schools provide students with essentials that their families cannot afford. Those needs are changing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers and staff who are seeking funding must complete a simple online application form to make their request; all requests are reviewed by a committee of the ECPSF Board of Trustees. Funds will be granted on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs.

Donations can be made on the foundation's website.