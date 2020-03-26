Meet Waskey!

Waskey is a sweetheart. He is very outgoing and very friendly.

He is 6 years old and neutered. He was a stray and he came in during the month of November. So he's really trying to find his forever home.

He's currently on a special diet for food allergies but that just comes with a lot of animals and people too.

So if you are looking to add another member to your family or looking to fill a spot in your heart, Waskey would be the perfect one for you.

You can find him at the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.