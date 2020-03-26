Local brewery and distillery team up to provide for those on the front lines of COVID-19

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - When Leinenkugel Brewing Company heard that there was a shortage of hand sanitizer in the area, the plant reached out to Chippewa River Distillery to come up with a solution.

The brewery donated one hundred and sixty five barrels of bulk beer to the distillery, that will distill it into pharmaceutical ethanol which will be made into hand sanitizer. The sanitizer will then be distributed to local first responders and healthcare workers.

"This is the whole community coming together, with all different local businesses contributing to this," says Chippewa River Distillery manager Gary Vidlund. "We really want to get this hand sanitizer out because it's important to the community and making sure that people are safe."

The distillery, along with help from a number of other local businesses, hope to start delivering the sanitizer by the end of next week.