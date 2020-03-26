Kid friendly activity: Build a rain gauge ahead of weekend rain chances

Yesterday was dreary with between 1/4” and 3/4” rain falling across Western Wisconsin. While we'll be dry for the most part tonight into tomorrow, chances for more rain return this weekend, and we could again see similar totals.

Because of these chances, I though it would be a cool idea to give a quick lesson on how to build a rain gauge. I know there are many kids cooped up at home and with the dreary weather expected this weekend, building this and tracking how much rain falls at your house could be a fun activity that also supplements other STEM assignments.

Here's what you need: 1) an empty 2-liter bottle, 2) a ruler, 3) masking tape, and 4) a pair of scissors.

Step one: Have an adult carefully cut off the top of the 2- liter bottle right where it starts to curve up towards the cap, and save that piece for later.

Step two: Use the ruler to mark off and label dashes at least every inch up to about 5 or 6 inches as even heavy rain rarely exceeds this. You can mark off dashes at other increments like every 1/2” or 1/4” too without labeling. Note that zero does NOT need to be at the exact bottom of the tape. More on that next.

Step 3: Add a little water to the bottom of the bottle to add weight so it resists tipping over when placed outside. Flip the cut-off bottle top upside down and put it on top of the bottom part to create a funnel.

Finally, step 4: Line up the 0” dash you created on the piece of tape with the top of the weight water you added earlier, since we want to measure how much rain fell, not including what was in the bottle to start with.

After it rains, go outside and check how much rain fell and write it down in a notebook or a piece of paper, noting the date and time. Empty the bottle out and re-fill the weight water back up to the zero line.

If you'd like to make this more permanent, have an adult add a small amount of cement or something else that won't absorb water to the bottom of the bottle and line up the 0” line on the tape with that.

Now back to the forecast.

We ended up close to 50 degrees this afternoon in many places as the clouds cleared in the early afternoon. Any rain chances this evening will be widely scattered and mainly south of Eau Claire, and we could also see some patchy fog into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow looks decent again as the next low pressure system continues to slow down as it approaches. Expect more sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds during the day as that system gets closer.

Rain chances pick up tomorrow night and become likely for Saturday. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon with any heavier bursts of rain, but generally we're expecting between 1/4” and 1” rain by the time precipitation ends Sunday.

Temps will be cooler Sunday, so there is a slight chance for snow to mix in during the morning before the system departs. It will be colder and windy Sunday before we warm up and get more sunshine for the first half of next week!