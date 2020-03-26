Final stretches of Eau Claire superintendent search goes virtual

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The search for Eau Claire Area School District's next superintendent is down to three finalists, but the process for the public to "meet" these candidates will look a little different this year.

Candidate Rosalie Daca currently serves as Racine Unified School District's chief academic officer. Dr. Rev Hillstrom is the director of educational equity for Osseo Area Schools in Minnesota. And Michael Johnson serves as the assistant superintendent in the South Washington County School District in Minnesota.

Normally, school board members and families get to meet the final candidates in-person, but because of COVID-19 concerns, the school board will host listening sessions online where finalists will share their qualifications and why they want to serve as the district's next leader.

"It will definitely have a different tone, but in terms of information, I think it will be as rich. Actually, by making it virtual, people who would have not been able to attend in person, now they have this extended opportunity," said Eric Torres, president of the ECASD School Board.

The school board has not yet decided when the listening sessions will be. People can submit questions to the candidates by visiting the district's website.