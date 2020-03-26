Eau Claire School Board announces 3 finalists for superintendent

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We are another step closer to finding out who will be the next superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District.

On Thursday morning the school board announced the three finalists to replace Mary Ann Hardebeck.

They are:

Ms. Rosalie Daca, Chief Academic Officer of the Racine Unified School District (WI)



Dr. Rev Hillstrom, Director of Educational Equity for Osseo Area Schools (MN)



Mr. Michael Johnson, Assistant Superintendent in the South Washington County School District (MN)

Onsite interviews will be held virtually, rather than in person. Everyone who would have attended can participate from home. Details about that will be released soon.

The board expects to make a decision on the next superintendent by late April so the new person can start on July 1.