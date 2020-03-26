Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn counties pick up additional COVID-19 cases

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The number of people to test positive for COVID-19 is now over 700 in Wisconsin and part of that is an increase here in the Chippewa Valley.

In Wisconsin, 707 people have tested positive and eight people have died.

On Thursday we learned seven people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Eau Claire County. A total of 402 people have been tested in the county. All of those who have tested positive are quarantined at home.

In Chippewa County, three people have tested positive. That is up from one the previous day.

In Dunn County, two people have now tested positive. The second person to test positive is in the hospital, according to the Dunn County Health Department.