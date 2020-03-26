DNR suspends burning permits

Madison (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has suspended all burning permits for the state until further notice.

The DNR says no permits will be issued and no burning of debris piles will be allowed.

That means no burning debris piles in barrels, on the ground or in grassy or wooded areas.

The DNR says small campfires for warming or cooking are OK but strongly discouraged. Burning debris in a campfire ring is not considered a campfire, according to the DNR.

Officials say there are a couple of reasons for the ban.

One, spring in Wisconsin has the highest fire risk. That is because most of the snow has melted and grass and plants have not turned green yet. That allows fire to spread easily.

The second reason is it helps people comply with social distancing and the Safer-at-Home order to help stem the spread of COVID-19.