CVTC donates supplies, equipment for COVID-19 response

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Technical College is doing its part to keep people safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CVTC's health and emergency services programs are donating approximately $10,000 worth of their now-unused supplies and equipment, including personal protection equipment.

The supplies will be distributed to the emergency management departments in the 11 counties that are in CVTC's district including Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties.