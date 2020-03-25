“We are a community”: City leaders ask you to support one another while keeping distance

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Support one another and lift one another up. That was the message from Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Peters said he has been pleased to see community members are doing their best to keep others encouraged, while also maintaining a safe social distance.

Peters commented on seeing the teddy bear hunt and positive messages written on pavement with chalk.

His positive message comes as Eau Claire County picks up its sixth confirmed case of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said six positive tests have come from 352 tests taken in the county. Of those 352 tests, 223 have come back negative which means there are 123 tests with pending results.

Giese said Wisconsin is now known as a state with "community spread" which means people have contracted the disease from others in the state.

