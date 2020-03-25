The importance of maintaining social distancing while outside

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you're sick of being indoors, a walk or bike ride seems like an easy solution. But health officials warn that just because you're outside, doesn't mean you should stop social distancing.

Dr. Chris Felton with emergency medicine at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls said keeping a six-foot distance is crucial when it comes to slowing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of that, he suggested avoiding playgrounds and large parks, or any other common gathering places.

"Being outside in large space, there's absolutely no reason not to be at least six feet apart," Felton said. "If you're a younger person who is healthy and has no underlying health conditions, you need to be particularly careful to keep your distance from the elderly and those that are at risk."

He added that if you are immune-compromised in some way, that it may be best to not even head out for a walk, just in case people aren't following the social distancing guidelines.