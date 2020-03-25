Steel take big step forward in second season

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The playoff path for the Chippewa Steel was crystal clear, until the sudden stop to the season put those hopes to rest. The organization though took a huge step forward in their second season.

The Steel started the year on fire, opening the season with an eight-game winning streak. And the success didn't stop, as the team worked their way to second place in NAHL's Midwest Division standings. It was a huge leap from 2019, when Chippewa finished in last place in the division.

"That was our goal at the start of the year, to make playoffs," says head coach Carter Foguth. "As we progressed and started to meet our goals throughout the year, winning hockey games, we set another goal of having home ice advantage. Which we were also on track to do. This year was big for us, to kind of set the standard and set the expectation."

"Our team really bonded right off the start of the season, through our hard training camp," says defensemen Spencer Oyler. "We've got a good group of returners, so I think we'll be okay."

The Steel finished the season 29-18-3 overall.