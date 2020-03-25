Person killed in Pepin County house fire

Pepin County (WQOW) - A person and a dog were killed in a house fire early this morning in Pepin County.

According to Sheriff Joel Wener, the call came in at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday from a home on Highway N near Arkansaw. The caller said he and another person were able to make it out of the home but there was one person unaccounted for.

When authorities arrived they found the entire house on fire. Because of the heat, fire crews were not able to immediately go into the home.

When the fire was put out, male remains were found inside as were dog remains.