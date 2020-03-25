Mental health and work productivity during social distancing

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With so many transitioning to working from home, you may find it difficult to stay productive when you're surrounded by children, pets and other distractions.

According to one professional, anxiety can also play a role in your productivity.

The director for the UWEC Human Development Center said with so much uncertainty right now, it can be easy to dwell on things out of your control.

"When we're anxious, we're living life in our heads, not out in the world," said Dr. Michael Axelrod. "So, if you can just imagine how that impacts things getting done, it's quite significant. Trying to adapt to maybe new ways of working too, I think that just really compounds things and makes it more difficult."

He said if you notice any signs of anxiety, such as spending the majority of your day researching or worrying about COVID-19, that one of the best things you can do to take a break is to reach out to friends and family. That way, you can find support through social interaction while still practicing social distancing.