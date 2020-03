Peaches is one year old. She is a spayed female and she arrived as a stray in early January.

She is sweet, petite, and has great coloring on her. The peach color and the white, it just looks absolutely gorgeous.

She is a friendly cat. She would make a great addition to any family really.

Again her name is Peaches and she's at the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.