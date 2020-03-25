Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion Coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A big bipartisan moment early Wednesday morning. U.S.lawmakers have come to terms on a two-trillion dollar stimulus package.

After days of back-and-forth, the White House and Senators agree on a package aimed to boost the COVID-19 ravaged U-S economy.

"To all Americans, I say help is on the way. Big help and quick help," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

At two-trillion dollars, this is one of the most expensive and far-reaching deals ever made in Congress.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel says "It's good news for the doctors and nurses in the emergency rooms around the country who are waiting for more masks and more funding. It's good news for families all across America."

While all the details haven't been released yet, the breakdown includes $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families and $350 billion dollars in small business loans. There is also $250 billion in unemployment benefits and $500 billion for business loans.

Schumer goes on to say, "We're going to take up and pass this package to care for those who are caring for us and help carry millions of Americans through these dark economic times."

McConnell says the Senate will move to pass the legislation Wednesday.