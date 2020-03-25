Keeping a diary will help your COVID-19 stories live on forever

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Either through kids staying home from school, working from home, or finding bare shelves at the store, chances are you have already felt the impact of COVID-19.

Well, the Chippewa Valley Museum is now asking you to write down your feelings, sights and experiences.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is over the Chippewa Valley Museum will collect those diaries to ensure these times are remembered for generations to come.

"We all make history and have stories to tell, and diaries hold stories of everyday life. Sometimes these stories take place during extraordinary times. Keep a diary to record what it was like to live through these times. You can help make sure what is happening today will be remembered, and that people in the future will know how you lived. You can be a history maker and a history keeper," said Chippewa Valley Museum Director Carrie Ronnander.

Prizes will also be awarded randomly to people in three categories: children, teens and adults.

There will be a $50 cash prize, a $25 gift certificate to a local business supporting learning and doing, and a $25 gift certificate to a local restaurant drawn in each category.