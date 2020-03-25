HSHS Sacred Heart accepting cloth face masks

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you are looking for a way to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has a way for you to do that.

The hospital is now accepting homemade face masks.

The masks will be given to visitors and discharge patients.

Masks can be made with elastic straps or cotton straps. You will need to follow the criteria in these two links.

How to make a mask

How to make a mask 2

Masks can then be dropped off at Festival Foods on Birch Street, Mall Drive and N. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire and Family Fare on Bay Street and Highway J in Chippewa Falls.