How to stay safe while grocery shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Grocery stores will remain open during Governor Evers' Safer-at-Home order, but health officials say to shop safely.

Festival Foods in Eau Claire is taking several precautions to keep their employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They reduced check out to every other lane to create distancing and have team members disinfecting all areas of the store consistently throughout the day.

The director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says one of the best ways to safely grocery shop is to make sure you feel well before leaving the house.

"Wash your hands, clean the cart. Don't buy everything at the store because you're scared and you're not sure if you're going to be able to get back there again. Hoarding is not something that we want. Grocery stores will stay open," said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The FDA has reported that there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19.