How much money will you receive in stimulus deal?

Washington (WQOW) - Lawmakers are putting the final touches on a $2 trillion stimulus package which would put money into your pocket.

Under the plan, single Americans would get $1,200 each. Married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child under the age of 17.

If you make more than $75,000 annually you may see less money. If you make more than $99,000 a year you won't see any money at all. Those numbers are doubled for married couples.

How much money you get will be based on your most recent tax filing.

Officials say about 90% of Americans qualify for some amount of the stimulus. The plan does have provisions to include those who do not earn enough to file returns.

Experts say you won't likely receive any money until at least May.