ECPD: Homicide suspects still on the run

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police say they're sifting through dozens of tips trying to find those responsible for homicide late last week.

Police responded to a shooting on Kappus Drive in Eau Claire last Friday night.

Edwin Garcia-Smith, 29, was killed and a 32-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

The suspects are still on the run.

Police say they've gotten dozens of tips and leads in this case and they are still thoroughly investigating.



Officials are asking neighbors in the area of Kappus Drive if they have any video or pictures from the incident to please contact them.

They're also asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspected murders to either call the police department directly or to contact Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.