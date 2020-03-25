Clark County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

Clark County (WQOW) - For the first time, someone in Clark County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Clark County Health Department, the person who tested positive is quarantined at home.

Health officials are now working to find out who the person may have come in contact with.

“The best thing that Clark County residents can do is to follow Governor Evers’ Safer-At-Home order. All Clark County residents and Wisconsinites should stay at home as much as possible. This is in addition to taking standard precautions and practicing good health habits—including covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands often. The COVID-19 situation is continuously evolving. We encourage residents to monitor the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information and guidance,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department director/health officer.

