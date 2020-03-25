 Skip to Content

Chances for snow tonight lowered, but not completely gone

Scattered showers started midday but that became widespread and heavier this afternoon which continues into the evening.

We're still on the edge of a changeover to snow, but latest forecast data is trending to stay rain longer and for barely any snow totals, apart from north of highway 29 AND east of highway 53 with the best chances closer to Taylor County.

Still, a trace to an inch or so is possible anywhere that does see that changeover. The problem so far is that while temps are dropping like we expected them too, dry air from the north is ending precipitation chances earlier meaning less time of snow and for some spots, no snow at all.

While a good trend, still be prepared for lower visibility this evening and isolated slippery spots if you have to go out. Rain/mix/snow will end before midnight for many and be completely out of Western Wisconsin by 2 or 3 a.m.

The system for tomorrow continues to track further south, so chances have been lowered into the “slight” category, though a few scattered showers especially later in the day can't be ruled out for places south of highway 29.

We warm up to the 50s again Friday with another slight chance for rain late in the day, but rain becomes likely Friday night and through all of Saturday. As the system tapers off Saturday night into early Sunday morning, there could again be a changeover to snow.

Otherwise breezy and warming to the upper 40s with partial clearing by Sunday afternoon.

We're looking dry and warm for Monday with highs in the upper 50s then a small chance returns for Tuesday with above average temperatures continuing into the start of April.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

