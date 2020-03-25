Chances for snow tonight lowered, but not completely gone

Scattered showers started midday but that became widespread and heavier this afternoon which continues into the evening.

We're still on the edge of a changeover to snow, but latest forecast data is trending to stay rain longer and for barely any snow totals, apart from north of highway 29 AND east of highway 53 with the best chances closer to Taylor County.

Still, a trace to an inch or so is possible anywhere that does see that changeover. The problem so far is that while temps are dropping like we expected them too, dry air from the north is ending precipitation chances earlier meaning less time of snow and for some spots, no snow at all.

While a good trend, still be prepared for lower visibility this evening and isolated slippery spots if you have to go out. Rain/mix/snow will end before midnight for many and be completely out of Western Wisconsin by 2 or 3 a.m.

The system for tomorrow continues to track further south, so chances have been lowered into the “slight” category, though a few scattered showers especially later in the day can't be ruled out for places south of highway 29.

We warm up to the 50s again Friday with another slight chance for rain late in the day, but rain becomes likely Friday night and through all of Saturday. As the system tapers off Saturday night into early Sunday morning, there could again be a changeover to snow.

Otherwise breezy and warming to the upper 40s with partial clearing by Sunday afternoon.

We're looking dry and warm for Monday with highs in the upper 50s then a small chance returns for Tuesday with above average temperatures continuing into the start of April.