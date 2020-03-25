Advocates worry about potential rise in child abuse cases in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - With more children staying at home, local advocates are worried they'll see a rise in child abuse cases.

Domestic violence advocate Cara with the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls said schools are a safe haven for some children, but since they are closed indefinitely, she believes that could result in more child abuse and sexual assault cases.

Cara said the Center's domestic violence advocates normally don't share their last names for safety reasons so she could not share hers with News 18.

Cara said strain in work or finances can increase the risk of violence. Another factor, especially during the pandemic, is confinement.

"Emotions are probably escalated in general," said Cara. "Kids are home and in everybody's business all day every day without having a break -- that that can definitely lead to increased child abuse or at the very least some not healthy parenting."

Cara said if you suspect child abuse, you can call their office and talk about options for reporting it.

Family Support Center can be reached at (715) 723-1138 or their website.