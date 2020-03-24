Wisconsin DHS: Limit contact to 5 people

Madison (WQOW) - The governor's office is doubling down on its recommendation on how many people you should be in contact with.

While there is no law in place, the Department of Health Services is recommending you only come in close contact with five people total. They reiterated that doesn't just mean five people at one time but five people overall.

The law currently in place limits gatherings to 10 people. That law has not changed. Again, the contact with five people is just a recommendation.

The reason for the recommendation is that as many as 90% of people with COVID-19 do not require medical attention, according to health officials at a press conference with the governor on Tuesday.

They say even people with mild symptoms can infect others and the symptoms can worsen at any time.

