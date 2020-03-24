Which businesses can stay open during governor’s ‘safer at home’ order

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Evers is adding some clarity to his "stay at home" order which he is signing into law on Tuesday.

The order prohibits "non-essential" travel throughout Wisconsin and it takes effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. The order will last until 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. Issuing a safer at home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” said Gov. Evers. “Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work. Let's do our part and work together.”

Under the governor's order, businesses allowed to operate include:

Health care operations

Critical infrastructure

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals

Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities

Child care facilities with some limitations

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Banks

Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection

Hardware stores, plumbers and electricians

Educational institutions for the purpose of distance learning

Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll

Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

See the governor's full order in the PDF below. (WQOW App Users, Tap Here to See the PDF)