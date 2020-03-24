Where Eau Claire students can get meals this week during spring break
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students in the Eau Claire School District wouldn't be in school this week even without the coronavirus pandemic, so where can they get meals if necessary?
According to the Eau Claire Area School District, there are opportunities available for kiddos to fill their stomachs.
- The Boys and Girls Club will offer to-go bagged lunch for students at their location at 1005 Oxford from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 and Friday, March 27.
- The Ekklesia Food Pantry located at the Boys and Girls Club will be open from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.
- Feed My People will host a Pop-Up Food Pantry at the Lakeshore Elementary parking lot from 2:30-4 p.m. on Friday, March 27, for anyone in need of food.