WATCH LIVE 1:30 – Gov. Evers 1st remarks since signing Safer-at-Home order

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Evers is adding some clarity to his "stay at home" order which he is signing into law on Tuesday.

The order prohibits "non-essential" travel throughout Wisconsin and it takes effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. The order will last until 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. Issuing a safer at home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” said Gov. Evers. “Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work. Let's do our part and work together.”

Under the governor's order, businesses allowed to operate include: