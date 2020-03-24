Snow likely Wednesday, especially northwest of Eau Claire

Temperatures today managed to exceed 50 in most spots. For Eau Claire, it's just the third 50+ high of 2020. This warmer air is just a tease, however, because the next few days won't have nice weather despite these above average temps.

A few scattered showers continue to be possible tonight, but a more organized low pressure system arrives tomorrow, bringing widespread rain especially for the afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach their highs in the upper 40s midday before starting to fall once this system moves in.

It will start as rain for most and falls at moderate rates, though it could be heavy at times. Once temperatures fall below 40, rain will start to change over to snow. This will happen northwest of Eau Claire in the afternoon and possible for Eau Claire by the evening.

Accumulations are likely in areas that see several hours of large snowflakes. The problem with the forecast is that the snow will be heaviest just north of the changeover point, so there will likely be a sharp drop off in snow totals just south of the heaviest snow to pretty much nothing.

Right now, the heaviest snow looks to be between highways 29 and 8, so expect 1 to 4 inches of snow there, with just a trace to an inch for the city of Eau Claire and spots just south of I-94/Hwy. 29. To the north, the precipitation won't be as heavy so just expect a trace to an inch or two north of highway 8.

The precipitation tapers off tomorrow night but a few flurries could linger into Thursday. Thursday is in the chance category for precipitation, but it appears it may end up being a dry day.

A lot of the rain will stay south of Eau Claire, so chances are quite low north of Eau Claire.

Another system arrives Friday into Saturday and looks to be mostly rain as well, but could see some mixing especially Friday night and again Saturday night as the system departs.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return early next week.