Should you visit the cabin during COVID-19 outbreak?

Washburn County (WQOW) - If you have a cabin, Governor Evers' Stay-at-Home order may sound like the perfect excuse for a getaway.

Before you load up the car, some officials are saying, stay put.

In Washburn County, a popular location for a cabins, Sheriff Dennis Stuart said to hold off on visiting to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Our stance is, we are trying to minimize any amount of travel within our county," Stuart said. "We are recommending people stay at home as much as they can unless they need essential services. I just want everyone to be safe at home and basically a lot of this comes down to common sense. You know, common sense thinking ahead prior to you leaving your residence."

Stuart said, for the most part, everyone in Washburn County has been doing a good job of social distancing and he said he would like to keep it that way.